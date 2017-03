The federal government needs to stick with a long-term strategy on energy and climate policy even as U.S. President Donald Trump overhauls Washington’s approach, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told a global conference Tuesday.

Mr. Carr was in Houston for IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference, which draws senior politicians and energy executives from around the world. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a keynote address here on Thursday.

Report Typo/Error