Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Barrick Gold on Jan. 25, 2017, estimated its gold production in 2016 fell 9.8 per cent to 5.52 million ounces. (DIEGO LEVY/BLOOMBERG NEWS)
Barrick Gold on Jan. 25, 2017, estimated its gold production in 2016 fell 9.8 per cent to 5.52 million ounces. (DIEGO LEVY/BLOOMBERG NEWS)

Barrick estimates gold output dropped 9.8% in 2016 Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday estimated its gold production in 2016 fell 9.8 per cent to 5.52 million ounces.

The world’s largest producer of bullion also estimated 2016 all-in sustaining costs was at or slightly below the low end of its forecast of $740-$775 per ounce of gold.

In comparison, Barrick had all-in sustaining costs of $831 per ounce in 2015.

Barrick also estimated its cost of sales applicable to gold last year was at the low end of the forecast of $800-$850 per ounce it gave in October.

The Toronto-based company estimated its full-year copper production dropped 18.8 per cent to 415 million pounds, with all-in sustaining costs of $2.00-$2.20 per pound. These costs were $2.33 per pound in 2015.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular