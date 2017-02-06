Accused of tax evasion and excessive profits in an impoverished African region, a Canadian-owned mining company is trying to patch up its tense relationship with the Tanzanian government by paying taxes ahead of schedule and spending $2-million (U.S.) on advertising to showcase its investments.

Acacia Mining, a subsidiary of Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp., has faced a growing barrage of verbal attacks from political leaders and media commentators in Tanzania, where it owns three gold mines. And on some issues, the company acknowledges that its critics may have a valid point.

Report Typo/Error