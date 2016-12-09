Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A mine run by Barrick Gold Corp. in northeast Tanzania. (Handout/Africa Barrick Gold)
A mine run by Barrick Gold Corp. in northeast Tanzania. (Handout/Africa Barrick Gold)

Barrick Gold subsidiary loses prospecting licence in Tanzania Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Geoffrey York

JOHANNESBURG — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Tanzania’s president has lashed out at a Canadian-owned mining company, ordering the cancellation of its prospecting licence at a site where thousands of small-scale miners were facing the threat of forcible removal.

“How do you kick out more than 5,000 people in favour of just one investor?” President John Magufuli told senior officials this week, according to Tanzanian media reports. “This is unacceptable.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Geoffrey York on Twitter: @geoffreyyork

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump victory taking shine off gold (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular