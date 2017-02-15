Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Veladero mine, one of Barrick Gold Corp's five core mines, located near the city of Jachal, Argentina, is seen in October 14, 2016. (REUTERS)
Susan Taylor

TORONTO — Reuters

Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year, reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the world’s largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to further pare its debt.

The Toronto-based miner reported an adjusted profit of $255-million, or 22 cents a share, up from $91-million, or 8 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Barrick also said its board approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to 3 cents per share from 2 cents, and that it aimed to reduce its total debt by $2.9-billion by the end of 2018, to a debt load of $5-billion.

