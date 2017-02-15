Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Veladero mine, one of Barrick Gold Corp's five core mines, located near the city of Jachal, Argentina, is seen in October 14, 2016. (REUTERS)
Susan Taylor

TORONTO — Reuters

Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious plans to further pare its debt on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and spending on exploration.

The Toronto-based miner, which is hiking its dividend to 3 cents from 2 cents a share, said it will expand exploration beyond core districts and projects to so-called ‘greenfield’ areas.

Such uncharted territory presents a higher risk of failure, but bigger potential rewards for sizeable, new finds. About 80 per cent of its $185-million to $225-million exploration budget is earmarked for the Americas, with much of the remainder for its African unit, Acacia.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold miner, reported an adjusted profit of $255-million, or 22 cents a share, well ahead of the consensus estimate of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the same period last year, Barrick reported an adjusted profit of from $91-million, or 8 cents a share.

Revenue for the three-month period increased to $2.32-billion from $2.24-billion.

Barrick, which has been selling off non-core assets to help reduce debt, plans to reduce total debt by $2.9-billion by the end of 2018, with half that reduction made in 2017. That will cut its debt load to $5-billion from $7.9-billion currently.

Barrick said it will finance the debt reduction using cash flow from operations, the sale of non-core assets and new joint ventures and partnerships.

