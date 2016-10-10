The deployment of two giant tidal power turbines that would generate electricity from the intense currents of the Bay of Fundy has been delayed by technical issues and a legal fight.

The 16-metre-diameter turbines were set to be lowered to the sea floor this past summer in the Minas Passage off Parrsboro, N.S., at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE), a site established to try out large-scale in-stream tidal turbines and connect them to the power grid.

