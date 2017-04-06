U.S. consumers and home builders stand to suffer with hefty U.S. duties looming on Canadian softwood lumber, British Columbia’s Minister of Forests warns.

“Duties will translate into higher prices, will translate into higher construction costs. Higher housing costs ultimately impact the U.S. housing market and the U.S. economy,” Steve Thomson said in an interview on Thursday. “Free trade would be the ultimate objective, but that has not been the history on this file, and we’ve always done best when there’s a managed trade agreement.”

