The Ontario Superior Court has approved a deal that makes Bedrock Industries Group LLC the sole bidder for Stelco Inc., as the steel maker tries to exit more than two years of restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Judge Herman Wilton-Siegel approved the plan, which is supported by some key stakeholders, but opposed by others. Among the opponents is Hamilton local 1005 of the United Steelworkers union, whose agreement on amendments to its existing labour agreement is required before a deal between Stelco and Bedrock can be made final.

Nonetheless, “we are closer to the stand-alone company continuing substantally all of its existing operations in both Hamilton and Nanticoke [Ont.],” Bill Aziz, Stelco’s chief restructuring officer, said in a statement Thursday.

Significant work is still needed, Mr. Aziz said, before Stelco comes up with a final plan that will enable the company to emerge from CCAA protection. The deal is supported by the Ontario government and local 8782 of the USW, which represents workers at the steel company’s Lake Erie operations in Nanticoke. The city of Hamilton joined local 1005 in opposing the Bedrock plan.

Report Typo/Error