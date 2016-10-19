Builders who have constructed “net-zero” houses are urging Ottawa to go slow with any proposal to change the building code to require super-energy-efficient buildings to ensure the rising costs don’t add to Canada’s housing affordability problems.

Their warning comes as the federal government is set to announce a series of measures this fall aimed at improving energy efficiency and boosting the use of renewable energy in residential and commercial buildings. Ottawa will announce plans to phase-in changes to the national building code, eventually reaching a “net-zero” standard that would require all new houses to be virtually energy self-sufficient.

