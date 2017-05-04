California legislators are proposing sweeping changes to the state’s cap-and-trade program that could raise the costs of greenhouse-gas emission reductions in Ontario and Quebec.

A bill put forward in California’s senate this week proposes the creation of what amounts to an entirely new cap-and-trade program starting in 2021, with significantly higher minimum prices for carbon credits, a border-adjustment tax for carbon-intensive imports and the requirement that any region wanting to link up with California’s carbon market set minimum prices that are the same or greater than those in the state.

Report Typo/Error