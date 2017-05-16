The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain transportation on Tuesday that would keep in place a revenue cap on western grain that railways haul for export.

The grain revenue cap has been in place since 2000 and is intended to balance the market power of the two big railways with that of farmers and grain companies, who in many areas rely on one rail company.

Reuters first reported that the cap would stay on Monday. Railways oppose the measure, saying it reduces their incentive to invest in grain hauling.

The measure is popular with farmers, who say the annual revenue cap controls costs they pay when they deliver grain.

The legislation also introduced a so-called long-haul interswitching mechanism that will provide captive shippers across Canada with access to a competing railway.

Interswitching allows the transfer of grain-carrying cars from one railway’s line to another.

