Canadian softwood lumber is pictured at the Port of Vancouver Lynnterm terminal in North Vancouver in this file photo. (Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
Canada, U.S. to keep softwood talks going despite deadline expiry

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Canadian and U.S. governments say they are going to continue negotiations in a bid to reach a new softwood lumber deal despite the end of a standstill agreement.

The statement came from Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman.

The two sides say they’re committed to continuing talks in an effort to achieve a “durable and equitable” deal.

The 2006 softwood lumber agreement expired a year ago but a one-year standstill period kicked in to allow both countries to come to some sort of resolution.

The expiry of the standstill period means the U.S. could begin the process of imposing tariffs on Canadian lumber imports.

