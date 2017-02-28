Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, July 21, 2014. Pump jacks are used to pump crude oil out of the ground after an oil well has been drilled. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, July 21, 2014. Pump jacks are used to pump crude oil out of the ground after an oil well has been drilled. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)

Alberta fines Murphy Oil for role in 2015 spill Add to ...

CALGARY, Alberta — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta has fined a local subsidiary of U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp $172,500 for its role in a 9,000-barrel spill in 2015 that went undetected for more than six weeks, the provincial energy regulator said on Tuesday.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said Murphy Oil Company failed to report the release of condensate and failed to “conduct remedial actions,” which caused damage to public lands near Peace River in northwestern Alberta.

The 2015 spill went undetected from Jan. 15 to March 1, the AER said.

The company, whose parent is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, also failed to take reasonable steps to ensure its system was capable of early leak detection and failed to evaluate its pipeline, the regulator said.

“Murphy has since repaired the pipeline and continues to remediate the impacted area,” AER said.

Oil pipelines are viewed by the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan as a critical lifeline to move export their crude, but they have drawn fierce opposition from environmental and indigenous groups.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Murphy Oil Corp
    $28.31
    -0.47
    (-1.62%)
  • Updated February 28 3:56 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular