The new regulatory panel assessing TransCanada Corp.’s proposed Energy East pipeline will restart the review process, adding further delays to the troubled project, the National Energy Board said Friday.

The board assigned three new panelists two weeks ago, after the original members were forced to resign in September as a result of revelations they participated in private meetings in Quebec, including with former premier Jean Charest who was acting as a consultant for TransCanada.

Opponents to the $15.7-billion pipeline project argued all decision made by the original panel were tainted, and threatened further court challenges if they did not start back at square one.

In a release Friday, the board said the new panel “has voided all decision made by the previous hearing panel,” including a list of participants, the list of issues and factors to be included in the environmental assessment, and a determination that TransCanada’s application as complete.

The ruling on completion of the application was criticized by environmental groups because TransCanada did not – and has still not – indicated what approach it would use to take the pipeline under the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers.

After making a completeness determination, the board has 21-months to complete its recommendation to cabinet for final decision on whether to approve the project. It could take months for the new panel to reach that stage, which the previous one had concluded last June.

The 4,500 Energy East pipeline would carry 1.1-million barrels per day of western crude to eastern refineries and an export terminal in Saint John, N.B. TransCanada faces considerable opposition from indigenous groups along the route, as well as from communities in Quebec which worry about contamination of drinking water.

Some analysts are questioning whether the western Canadian oil industry will need Energy East if other planned pipeline expansions are completed.

This week, President Donald Trump revived TransCanada’s keystone XL project, indicating his administration will approve the pipeline from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast, subject to the U.S. getting better terms. As well, the federal government approved major expansions of the Trans Mountain pipeline to Vancouver harbour and of Enbridge Inc.’s mainline that carries crude from Alberta to U.S. markets.

Pipeline opponents argue TransCanada should now be made to wait and have its Energy East project review under new NEB rules being developed by the Liberal government, though Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has long stated that existing applications would be reviewed under the current regime.

"No doubt TransCanada is regretting their overly-aggressive lobbying for this pipeline, which has now come back to bite them,” Greenpeace Canada’s Keith Stewart said Friday. “There is no way that the new review should be allowed to go ahead under the old rules, which are being rewritten as we speak to address the structural pro-industry bias introduced by the Harper government and to incorporate consideration of climate change impacts."

