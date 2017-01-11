Faced with ongoing investigations by the U.S. International Trade Commission and a protectionist president-elect heading to the Oval Office in a matter of days, Canada’s oft-embattled softwood lumber sector could soon face a rough-and-tumble future that looks a lot like the past.

Donald Trump has long shown interest in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement upon taking office, leaving trade partners in limbo. The recent expiration of the 2006 Softwood Lumber Agreement is already a sore point with Canada’s largest trading partner. And last week, the USITC announced it had found “reasonable indication” that Canadian softwood lumber product imports has “materially injured” U.S. industry.

