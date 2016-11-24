Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

A coalition of senior business executives and environmentalists is adding its support to Canada’s push for carbon pricing and other actions to address climate change, despite some concerns Canadian businesses will face a disadvantage against competitors in the United States.

In a letter to be released Thursday, the leaders argue the most advanced countries are pursuing policies to forge cleaner, more innovative economies, and Canada needs to keep up or lose out in a growing global market. The letter from the advocacy group Smart Prosperity makes no mention of president-elect Donald Trump’s promises to reverse course on key climate policies adopted by President Barack Obama.

