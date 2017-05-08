Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Stacks of lumber are shown at NMV Lumber in Merritt, B.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Stacks of lumber are shown at NMV Lumber in Merritt, B.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

The federal government is asking the Trump administration to exempt a wide range of items subjected to U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber, including bed-frame components, garage doors and window frames.

The Canadian government’s list of wooden products proposed for exemption also covers door frames, clothes hangers, cutting boards, butcher-block countertops and certain fence pickets. Ottawa points out that the vast majority of exemptions envisaged are for remanufactured products made from softwood boards, versus lumber derived from trees and sent to U.S. home-construction sites.

