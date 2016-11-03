Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Facilities at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alta., in this file photo. (© Dan Riedlhuber / Reuters)
Facilities at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alta., in this file photo.

Canadian Natural posts bigger third-quarter loss Add to ...

Reuters

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower prices.

The Calgary-based company said net loss widened to $326 million, or 29 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $111 million, or 10 cents, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production fell 13.4 percent to 735,212 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

