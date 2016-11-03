Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower prices.
The Calgary-based company said net loss widened to $326 million, or 29 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $111 million, or 10 cents, a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 13.4 percent to 735,212 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.Report Typo/Error
