File photo of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alta. The company posted $245-million in earnings for the first quarter, a big improvement from the loss it experienced at the same time last year (© Dan Riedlhuber / Reuters)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Canadian Natural Resources is reporting $245-million of net income for the first quarter, a big improvement from the loss it experienced at the same time last year but less than analysts expected.

The profit amounted to 22 cents per share for the Calgary-based oil and gas company.

CNRL’s adjusted earnings were $277-million or 25 cents per share – 2 cents below analyst estimates.

Analysts had also estimated 34 cents per share of net income, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue after royalty payments was above estimates at $3.64-billion, up from $2.18-billion in the first quarter of 2016 – when oil prices were near 13-year lows.

In last year’s first quarter, Canadian Natural had a net loss of $105-million and adjusted loss of $543-million.

The company is active in the Alberta oil sands and elsewhere in Canada as well as the offshore fields in the U.K. North Sea.

