Canada’s top oil lobbyist says the industry risks ceding more ground to shale drillers in the United States if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on pledges to cut regulations and open federal lands to development.

In a year-end interview, Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said oil sands producers stand to benefit if Mr. Trump approves the $8-billion (U.S.) Keystone XL pipeline as expected.

