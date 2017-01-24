U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to revive TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline proposal within days of his inauguration is boosting Canadian oil patch hopes for a friendly relationship with the new administration – and room to grow exports to U.S. refineries.

In a series of moves that White House press secretary Sean Spicer described as an “energy revolution,” Mr. Trump invited TransCanada to submit a new application for the $8-billion (U.S.) Keystone XL project that was rejected by the Obama administration in 2015, as well as giving his blessing to the Dakota Access pipeline that has attracted vehement opposition in North Dakota.

