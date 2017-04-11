Canadian oil producers are confident in Alberta’s oil sands projects as a long-term play, betting that consolidation and a homegrown focus will drive down operating costs and make the industry more competitive as foreign players retreat.

Brian Ferguson, chief executive officer of Cenovus Energy Inc., which last month announced a $17.7-billion deal for ConocoPhillips Co.’s oil sands holdings and other Canadian assets, told reporters Tuesday that the pending acquisition gives Cenovus “complete control of our future in the oil sands.”

