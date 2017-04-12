Asset sales and sharp oil reserve writedowns mean that Canada’s oil sands occupy a much smaller share of what global companies count in their cache of recoverable crude.
A report from Calgary investment bank Peters & Co. Ltd. says recent high-profile resource sales combined with oil reserve “de-bookings” last year mean that oil sands assets now account for 4.7 billion barrels, or 10 per cent, of the corporate liquids reserve bookings for larger global companies.Report Typo/Error
Follow @KellyCrydermanon Twitter:
- Total SA$51.68-0.18(-0.35%)
- Statoil ASA$17.29-0.04(-0.23%)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$56.50-0.32(-0.56%)
- BP PLC$35.45+0.08(+0.23%)
- ConocoPhillips$49.44-0.71(-1.42%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$82.97+0.13(+0.16%)
- Marathon Oil Corp$16.41-0.19(-1.14%)
- Devon Energy Corp$41.87-0.65(-1.53%)
- CNOOC Ltd$160.500.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.