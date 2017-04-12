Asset sales and sharp oil reserve writedowns mean that Canada’s oil sands occupy a much smaller share of what global companies count in their cache of recoverable crude.

A report from Calgary investment bank Peters & Co. Ltd. says recent high-profile resource sales combined with oil reserve “de-bookings” last year mean that oil sands assets now account for 4.7 billion barrels, or 10 per cent, of the corporate liquids reserve bookings for larger global companies.

