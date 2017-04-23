The U.S. Department of Commerce is on the verge of imposing duties on Canada’s softwood-lumber exports, a move that will send shock waves across forestry-dependent communities from British Columbia to New Brunswick.
The department will announce its preliminary determination on Tuesday on countervailing duties for Canada’s alleged lumber subsidies.Report Typo/Error
Follow @brentcjangon Twitter:
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$58.03-0.33(-0.57%)
- Canfor Corp$18.86+0.11(+0.59%)
- Updated April 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.