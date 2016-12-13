Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, is in discussions with the company about a higher offer, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Calgary-based Canexus rebuffed the $1.50-per-share unsolicited offer in October, saying the $297.2-million bid undervalued the company. Chemtrade, a supplier of industrial chemicals, initially offered $1.45 per share.Report Typo/Error
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$17.61-0.01(-0.06%)
- Canexus Corp$1.58-0.01(-0.63%)
