Canfor Corp. is making an 11th-hour plea for the United States to refrain from imposing hefty lumber tariffs as the B.C. producer and other Canadian forestry firms claim their innocence.

U.S. producers say preliminary countervailing duties must be slapped on new Canadian lumber shipments south of the border, and also argue that “critical circumstances” exist for the tariffs to be backdated 90 days in the trade war.

Report Typo/Error