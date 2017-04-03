Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Environment Minister Glen Murray is pictured on Dec. 12, 2013. Ontario’s first auction under its controversial cap-and-trade system sold all its offering of 2017 permits, yielding the province more than $472-million that will be used to finance programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change, Mr. Murray announced Monday. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Environment Minister Glen Murray is pictured on Dec. 12, 2013. Ontario’s first auction under its controversial cap-and-trade system sold all its offering of 2017 permits, yielding the province more than $472-million that will be used to finance programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change, Mr. Murray announced Monday. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Cap-and-trade auction in Ontario yields $472-million Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s first auction under its controversial cap-and-trade system sold all its offering of 2017 permits, yielding the province more than $472-million that will be used to finance programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change, Environment Minister Glen Murray announced Monday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Coal power phase-out key to 'clean economy future': Minister (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular