Armed with a budget promising billions of dollars in climate change-related spending, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna heads to New York on Monday as part of her effort to attract investment to finance the country’s shift to a low-carbon economy.

Ms. McKenna has adopted an unusual role for a federal environment minister – meeting investors from Wall Street, going on trade missions to China, huddling with executives from companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Report Typo/Error