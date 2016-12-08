Cenovus Energy Inc. is boosting its 2017 budget by a quarter to revive a stalled oil sands project in a sign that optimism is returning to the battered energy industry as oil prices climb above $50 (U.S.) a barrel.

The Calgary-based company on Thursday said it would restart construction of a 50,000-barrel-a-day expansion at its steam-driven Christina Lake project, which was halted in 2014 as oil prices sank. The project is a 50-50 partnership with ConocoPhillips Co.

Cenovus plans to spend in the range of $1.2-billion (Canadian) to $1.4-billion next year, up 24 per cent from this year’s estimated budget of $1.05-billion.

“With the tremendous progress we’ve made over the last two years in reducing operating costs and sustaining capital, we’re confident we can move forward with projects that have strong potential to drive shareholder value,” chief executive officer Brian Ferguson said in a statement.

Related (for subscribers): Is the oil patch suffering a collapse relapse?

Related: Oil producers eye expansion despite losses

Read more:Cenovus looks to offload office space as oil slump drags on

Crude prices have strengthened after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut output from record levels, signalling relief from a glut that saw prices more than halve from highs in mid-2014.

The Canadian industry has also been encouraged by last week’s approval of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain expansion from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

The $6.8-billion project promises to solve long-standing export snarls for oil sands producers, although analysts have cautioned it is likely to face legal challenges and other delays.

Shale driller Crescent Point Energy Corp. also increased its 2017 budget on Wednesday by about 4 per cent from earlier expectations, to $1.45-billion. The company expects to pump about 183,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day next year, up 10 per cent from 2016.

Cenovus, known for its steam-driven Foster Creek and Christina Lake operations south of Fort McMurray, Alta., said it has chopped development costs at Phase G by more than $500-million.

It estimates spending of about $425-million is required to finish the project, which is currently 20-per-cent complete. Start-up is expected in late 2019. The company says it has lowered per-barrel sustaining costs by 50 per cent compared to 2014.

“While we do not expect the market to be surprised by the decision to restart the previously deferred Phase G expansion at Christina Lake, we do believe investors will be encouraged with the lower go-forward cost assumptions for the project, guidance that the company should be able to maintain the operating cost savings realized this year and the lower guidance on sustaining capital,” Raymond James Ltd. analyst Chris Cox said in a note.

Cenovus said expansions currently under way will increase oil sands production next year by 20 per cent versus 2016 levels. Total production is estimated to rise by 14 per cent.

Report Typo/Error