An oil field worker walks up a flight of stairs near wellheads that inject steam into the ground and pump oil out at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km south of Fort McMurray, Alta., in this file photo. (© Todd Korol / Reuters)
Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly profit

Reuters

Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower operating costs and higher oil sands production.

The company’s net profit was $211-million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $118-million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil production rose about 19 per cent to 234,914 barrels per day.

