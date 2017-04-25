Indignation at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s massive oil sands deal is boiling over.

The Calgary-based company’s shares have been under pressure for weeks following its $17.7-billion acquisition of bitumen and natural-gas assets from Houston-based ConocoPhillips Co. late last month.

Much of the concern is tied to a financing plan under which Cenovus issued $3-billion in equity on the open market plus another 208 million shares to ConocoPhillips. The hefty price tag also piled on debt, pushing overall leverage higher when the outlook for oil prices remains shaky. Net debt rose to more than $12-billion from $2-billion before the deal, according to Raymond James Ltd.

Report Typo/Error