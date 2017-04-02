Cenovus Energy Inc. will delay its move into Calgary’s soon-to-be-completed Brookfield Place east tower by a year as the oil price drop and resulting activity slowdown continues to rattle companies and the city’s downtown office market.

Cenovus spokesman Reg Curren said the oil sands company was meant to take possession of its new offices at Brookfield Place late this year and move in early next year. But Mr. Curren said Brookfield Property Partners LP and Cenovus worked together to extend the move-in date in recognition that “our space requirements changed dramatically with the downturn of the past two years.”

Report Typo/Error