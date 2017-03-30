Cenovus Energy Inc. is paying a steep price and piling on debt as it seeks scale in one of the world’s most expensive places to pump crude.
Cenovus's $17.7-billion cash-and-stock deal for most of ConocoPhillips Co.'s oil-sands assets will transform the Calgary-based company into Canada's fourth-largest oil and gas producer by enterprise value. But it comes at a hefty cost: the company has arranged $10.5-billion in loans to help fund the deal, with plans to sell $3.6-billion in assets in a market analysts and investment bankers say remains spotty.
- ConocoPhillips$50.00+4.05(+8.81%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$15.05-2.40(-13.75%)
