Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rows of steam generators line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project south of Fort McMurray, Alta. (© Todd Korol / Reuters)
Rows of steam generators line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project south of Fort McMurray, Alta. (© Todd Korol / Reuters)

Cenovus posts quarterly loss Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with profit in the year-ago period, when it recorded a $1.9-billion after-tax gain.

The Calgary-based company posted a net loss of $251-million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.80-billion, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 1.1 per cent to an average of 208,072 barrels of oil per day, while natural gas production fell nearly 8.8 per cent.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog