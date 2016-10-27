Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with profit in the year-ago period, when it recorded a $1.9-billion after-tax gain.

The Calgary-based company posted a net loss of $251-million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.80-billion, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 1.1 per cent to an average of 208,072 barrels of oil per day, while natural gas production fell nearly 8.8 per cent.

