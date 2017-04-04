Cenovus Energy said on Tuesday it priced a $2.9-billion offering of senior notes to fund the acquisition of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips .

Last week, the company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $13.3-billion ($17.7-billion Canadian).

The notes offering is expected to close on or about April 7 Cenovus said in a statement.

