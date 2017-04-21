Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Flow lines cut across a field at Nexen Energy ULC’s Long Lake oil sands processing facility, east of Fort McMurray, Alta. (Dave Olecko)
Flow lines cut across a field at Nexen Energy ULC’s Long Lake oil sands processing facility, east of Fort McMurray, Alta. (Dave Olecko)

China’s CNOOC casts doubt on future of Long Lake project Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

China’s CNOOC Ltd. cut its oil sands reserves and booked a billion-dollar charge tied to its Long Lake project last year, the latest setback to befall the troubled operation.

In annual disclosure documents filed Friday, CNOOC attributed the $1.4-billion impairment to weak oil prices and operational changes prompted by a fatal explosion last year and a separate pipeline rupture in 2015.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Nexen shuts down Long Lake project over regulatory failure (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular