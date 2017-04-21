China’s CNOOC Ltd. cut its oil sands reserves and booked a billion-dollar charge tied to its Long Lake project last year, the latest setback to befall the troubled operation.
In annual disclosure documents filed Friday, CNOOC attributed the $1.4-billion impairment to weak oil prices and operational changes prompted by a fatal explosion last year and a separate pipeline rupture in 2015.Report Typo/Error
