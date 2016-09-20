Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Experts in capital markets are working to establish common standards for assessing climate risk. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)
Shawn McCarthy

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors and financial analysts are increasing their focus on climate risk in assessing the credit-worthiness of a broad range of companies that are affected by carbon pricing, regulatory changes or extreme weather, the head of Canada’s largest credit-rating agency said on Tuesday.

DBRS Inc. held a briefing in downtown Toronto for portfolio managers, analysts and others in the financial industry, and warned that governments and institutional shareholders are demanding that capital markets better reflect the ways that a worsening climate crisis will affect businesses.

