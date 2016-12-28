Frigid temperatures in key regions of the continent have driven up natural gas prices to levels not seen in more than a year, and longer-term developments in the industry point to sustained gains.

New exports of the fuel began in 2016 with the startup of a major liquefied natural gas facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and an expansion of that plant is slated to start up early in 2017, boosting demand even more.

Meanwhile, Mexico is importing increasing volumes from the United States to fuel its own power plants, adding more call on North American supplies that have boomed in the past decade as the shale revolution took hold.

It adds up to better economic conditions for gas-producing companies after lengthy doldrums, said Martin King, analyst at GMP FirstEnergy. Weak markets for both oil and gas in the past two years prompted many producers to drastically cut drilling. However, gas production in some regions, notably the Montney in British Columbia in Alberta, has surged as technology improved and costs dropped.

“If you buy our view that we’re not going to be going back below $3 (U.S) [per million British thermal units], at least on a sustained basis, for the next couple of years, that puts a lot of the North American resource back in paying economic territory. It wasn’t going to happen at $2 or $2.25,” Mr. King said. “And a lot of that gas is still going to be needed, wind and solar aside.”

U.S. natural gas prices have surged nearly 20 per cent over the past month, and are up 80 per cent from a year ago.

Gas for January delivery settled up 17 cents at $3.93 per million BTUs on Wednesday. Canadian spot prices are up 45 per cent versus 12 months ago.

The gains have been driven by early-winter cold blasts, which have pushed up heating loads in the northern part of the continent. The industry had dealt with two winters of mostly mild temperatures that failed to result in big drawdowns in inventory.

“The other side of it is, we started winter with storage levels almost back to normal because of a supply-demand deficit in the U.S. market, mainly because of declining domestic production,” said Judith Dwarkin, chief economist at RS Energy Group. “That impeded [storage] injections. As it happens, near-term prices are very sensitive to the amount of gas in storage and variances in the amount of gas in storage.”

Last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported inventories of 3.6 trillion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 16. That is a drop of 5.9 per cent from a year earlier and 2.2 per cent above the five-year average.

Higher gas prices and hopes for more of the same have helped lift the shares of some of the companies whose production is weighted toward the fuel. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is up 11 per cent since the start of November, Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is up 7 per cent and Tourmaline Oil Corp. is up 3 per cent.

Growing exports have yet to make a major dent in an oversupplied continental market, but demand has increased and more is on tap in the next 12 months.

The first two production trains of Chenier Energy Inc.’s Sabine Pass liquefaction plant in southern Louisiana started up in 2016, and are shipping up to 600 million cubic feet a day each. The third is due to come on stream in the first half of 2017, adding another 600 million cubic feet a day of demand for gas to be supercooled and exported.

Another LNG project, Dominion Resources Inc.’s Cove Point project in Maryland, is expected to start operations late next year, exporting up to 660 million cubic feet a day, Meanwhile, U.S. gas exports to Mexico via pipeline hit a new high of 4.2-billion cubic feet a day in August and the yearly average is 3.6 billion cubic feet a day, 85 per cent above the five-year average.

This, along with a continuing switch to gas-fired power from coal in North America, is helping to drain off a glut of supply that has built up over the past decade as the shale revolution took hold. Mass industry adoption of hydraulic fracking unlocked massive deposits, such as the Marcellus in the U.S. Northeast, close to major consumption regions.

Meanwhile, overall Canadian natural gas production has fallen over the past year, to 15.1 billion cubic feet a day from 15.5 billion last December, according to the National Energy Board.

