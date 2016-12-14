Corporations, especially those in the financial and energy sectors, should provide investors with clear and systematic disclosure of the risks that climate change poses to their future economic health, a task force headed by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg recommended Wednesday.

It pointed to carbon-intensive fossil-fuel companies as being among those that will most significantly be affected by the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Mr. Bloomberg’s panel laid out a series of recommendations on disclosure to make it easier for investors to assess the risk the climate change poses in the economy and allocate their capital accordingly. The report was released in London on Wednesday by the Financial Stability Board, an international banking watchdog chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

“Warming of the planet caused by greenhouse gas emissions poses serious risks to the global economy and will have an impact across many economic sectors,” Mr. Bloomberg said in an introductory letter to Mr. Carney. “But until now, it has been difficult for investors to know which companies are most vulnerable to climate change, which are best prepared and which are taking action.”

The widespread adoption of the task force recommendations “will lead to smarter, more efficient allocation of capital, and speed the transition to a low-carbon economy,” he added.

Mr. Carney has been a leader in urging the use of more systemic and comparable reporting systems for climate risk. In a news release, the central banker said the report’s recommendations “will give financial markets the information they need to manage risks, and seize opportunities, stemming from climate change.”

The two business leaders have highlighted the potential for disruption to the energy sector and its financial institutions that provide capital to resource companies and utilities as the world moves to reduce carbon emissions. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission mandate the reporting of material risks, but provides little to no enforcement of that rule.

Many institutional investors such as state pension funds in the U.S. have been urging companies to adopt a more systematic approach. The Bloomberg report urged companies to voluntarily adhere to its disclosure recommendations.

Climate risks are particularly high for fossil-fuel companies and related businesses with high GHG intensity in their supply chains, as well as energy-intensive manufacturing and transportation companies, the task force said. Oil sands projects and crude pipelines fall into that category, especially given the long time period over which companies expect to make a return on their investment.

“The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions implies movement away from fossil-fuel energy and related physical assets,” the report said. “This coupled with rapidly declining costs and increased deployment of clean and energy-efficient technologies could have significant, near-term financial implications for organizations dependent on extracting, producing, and using coal, oil, and natural gas.”

