Canada’s Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about $457-million.
The oil and gas producer’s net loss widened to $510.6-million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $382.4-million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
The quarter also included an unrealized loss on derivatives of $138.7-million. Crescent recorded one-time charges of about $589.4-million in the year ago quarter.
Total average production fell 6.3 per cent to 165,097 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.Report Typo/Error
- Crescent Point Energy Corp$15.500.00(0.00%)
- Crescent Point Energy Corp$11.860.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 22 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.