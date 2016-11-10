Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

The company’s operating expenses fell by nearly 5 per cent to $12.18-million while its transportation costs dropped by about 20 per cent to $1.96-million.

Funds flow, a measure of Crescent’s ability to fund new drilling, fell to $368.1-million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $483.5-million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $108.5-million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter, from $201.3-million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production fell 6.9 per cent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

