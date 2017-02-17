Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. surged on Friday following a report that the company had been targeted by an activist investor.

Crescent Point was up 5 per cent at $15.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its New York Stock Exchange-listed shares were up 5.3 per cent at $12.14 (U.S.).

According to Bloomberg, the investor news outlet DealReporter reported that a U.S.-based activist investor was building a stake in the oil company that concentrates on Canadian and U.S. Bakken oil, citing three unnamed sources.

Crescent Point shares have been under pressure since September when the company issued $650-million (Canadian) in stock to beef up capital spending. The issue was met with lukewarm response by investors, some of whom criticized the dilution.

As 2016 drew to a close, Crescent Point had recovered somewhat, but the stock has fallen sharply again in 2017.

Crescent Point officials were not immediately available for comment.

