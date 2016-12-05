



The basics

What just happened to Dakota Access?

by Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester in Cannon Ball, N.D. (Reuters)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Sunday afternoon that it rejected an application to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to tunnel under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.

The decision came after months of protests from Native Americans and climate activists, who argued that the 1,885-kilometre Dakota Access Pipeline would damage sacred lands and could contaminate the tribe’s water source.

The pipeline, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is complete except for a one-mile segment to run under Lake Oahe. That stretch required an easement from federal authorities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will analyze possible alternate routes, although any other route is also likely to cross the Missouri River.

In November, ETP moved equipment to the edge of the Missouri River to prepare for drilling, and later asked a federal court to disregard the Army Corps, and declare that the company could finish the line. That ruling is still pending.

on the ground

Why the protesters say this isn’t over

by Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester in Cannon Ball, N.D. (Reuters)

Fireworks go off over the Oceti Sakowin camp on Dec. 4, 2016. DAVID GOLDMAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of protesters in North Dakota celebrated after the federal government ruled against a controversial pipeline project on Sunday, even though many recognized that the fight is likely to continue into next year.

The mood has been upbeat since the rejection was announced Sunday at the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, N.D. Activists were seen hugging and letting out war cries in response to the news.

Still, with the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump – who is supportive of the project and holds stock in Energy Transfer Partners – activists are worried a reversal of the decision could be in the offing. “This is a temporary celebration. I think this is just a rest,” said Charlotte Bad Cob, 30, from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. “With a new government it could turn and we could be at it again.”

Mr. Trump supports the construction of the North Dakota pipeline, his spokesman said on Monday when asked about the government’s ruling. “With regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline, that’s something that we support construction of and we’ll review the full situation when we’re in the White House and make the appropriate determination at that time,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said at a transition team news briefing.



The camp’s numbers have swelled in recent days, as hundreds of U.S. veterans have flocked to North Dakota in support of the protesters.

U.S. Navy deep sea diving veteran Rob McHaney, middle, holds an American flag as he leads a group of veteran activists back from a police barricade on a bridge near Oceti Sakowin Camp on Dec. 4, 2016. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Some of those in a long line of traffic along Highway 1806 heading into the camp hollered and honked their horns after the news was announced.



Standing Rock chairman Dave Archambault II, in a statement, said he hoped ETP, North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple and Mr. Trump would respect the decision. “When it comes to infrastructure development in Indian Country and with respect to treaty lands, we must strive to work together to reach decisions that reflect the multifaceted considerations of tribes,” he said.

Tom Goldtooth, a Lakota from Minnesota, and a co-founder of Indigenous Environmental Network, said he expects Mr. Trump to try to reverse the decision. “I think we’re going to be in this for the long haul. That’s what my fear is,” he said.

Several veterans recently arrived in camp told Reuters they thought Sunday’s decision, which came just as Oceti Sakowin has seen an influx of service members, was a tactic to convince protesters to leave. “That drill is still on the drill pad. Until that’s gone, this is not over,” said Matthew Crane, 32, from Buffalo, who arrived with a contingent of veterans last week.

Analysis

What does this mean for the oil and gas sector?

by Liz Hampton in Houston (Reuters)

Activists and veterans pass a burnt-out dump truck as they depart a police barricade on a bridge near Oceti Sakowin camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on Dec. 4, 2016. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The U.S. Army’s denial of an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, after permitting and legal obligations were followed, sets an uncertain precedent for new projects despite president-elect Donald Trump’s promise to support energy infrastructure.

The Army’s intervention sets an unsettling precedent, analysts and industry groups told Reuters, because Energy Transfer had undergone the necessary environmental reviews and permitting processes to move ahead with construction. “I think it sends a horrible signal to anyone wanting to invest in a project and I strongly suspect those policies will be discontinued on Jan. 20th,” said Brigham McCown, the former head of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) under George W. Bush, referring to the inauguration of Mr. Trump.

Still, the decision to deny the easement tempers some of the optimism pipeline companies assumed following the election of Mr. Trump, who is seen as more supportive of oil and gas projects.

Energy Transfer Partners said in a statement the decision was politically motivated and it did not intend to reroute the line.

Beyond the federal approval issues, state and local governments have also mobilized against pipelines. Earlier this year, Georgia’s state legislature passed a bill to restrict pipeline developments, stopping a gasoline line from Florida to South Carolina from being built.

Energy Transfer chief executive Kelcy Warren, a donor to Trump’s campaign, said his election was a positive. Last week Mr. Trump for the first time voiced support for the Dakota Access project. Mr. Trump has also said he would support TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL, which the Obama administration rejected last year.

Denying permits for an already-approved pipeline adds a new level of uncertainty to projects. Oil companies have already been facing growing resistance from environmental groups that have resulted in delays or unanticipated costs.

Equipment used for the Dakota Access line has been set on fire, and in October, a group of protesters turned off valves on pipelines transporting oil from Canada to the United States. Together, those lines had capacity to move some 2.8 million barrels per day of oil.

“Until you see that Trump has a track record of approving things and showing that things can get built in time, it’s tough to say it’s not a murky environment for pipelines,” said Sarp Ozkan, manager of energy analytics for Drillinginfo. That means pipelines could face higher risk premiums and have a harder time getting volume commitments from shippers that underpin such projects, Mr. Ozkan said.

Energy Transfer has said it expects to lose almost $84-million each month the Dakota Access pipeline is delayed, and that losing shippers could result in its cancellation, according to a court filing.

“I think midstream companies will hope that each project can be decided based on necessary permitting approvals, but there will be increased risk where agencies like USACE are involved,” said Sandy Fielden, director of research in commodities and energy at Morningstar.

While the Standing Rock Sioux have said they would support a rerouting of the line, others, such as the Indigenous Environmental Network, want it cancelled. “Given Trump’s support of the Dakota Access, and the Keystone XL, we remain cautious,” said Dallas Goldtooth, a spokesman for IEN.

Reuters Insight

Beyond Standing Rock: How Trump may be planning to privatize native land

By Valerie Volcovici in Washington (Reuters)

President Barack Obama shakes hands with president-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 10, 2016. PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Native American reservations cover just 2 per cent of the United States, but they may contain about a fifth of the nation’s oil and gas, along with vast coal reserves.

Now, a group of advisors to president-elect Donald Trump on Native American issues wants to free those resources from what they call a suffocating federal bureaucracy that holds title to 56 million acres of tribal lands, two chairmen of the coalition told Reuters in exclusive interviews.

The group proposes to put those lands into private ownership – a politically explosive idea that could upend more than century of policy designed to preserve Indian tribes on U.S.-owned reservations, which are governed by tribal leaders as sovereign nations.

The tribes have rights to use the land, but they do not own it. They can drill it and reap the profits, but only under regulations that are far more burdensome than those applied to private property.

“We should take tribal land away from public treatment,” said Markwayne Mullin, a Republican U.S. Representative from Oklahoma and a Cherokee tribe member who is co-chairing Trump’s Native American Affairs Coalition. “As long as we can do it without unintended consequences, I think we will have broad support around Indian country.”

Mr. Trump’s transition team did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The plan dovetails with Mr. Trump’s larger aim of slashing regulation to boost energy production. It could deeply divide Native American leaders, who hold a range of opinions on the proper balance between development and conservation.

The proposed path to deregulated drilling – privatizing reservations – could prove even more divisive. Many Native Americans view such efforts as a violation of tribal self-determination and culture.

“Our spiritual leaders are opposed to the privatization of our lands, which means the commoditization of the nature, water, air we hold sacred,” said Tom Goldtooth, a member of both the Navajo and the Dakota tribes who runs the Indigenous Environmental Network. “Privatization has been the goal since colonization – to strip Native Nations of their sovereignty.”

Reservations governed by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs are intended in part to keep Native American lands off the private real-estate market, preventing sales to non-Indians. An official at the Bureau of Indian Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

The legal underpinnings for reservations date to treaties made between 1778 and 1871 to end wars between indigenous Indians and European settlers. Tribal governments decide how land and resources are allotted among tribe members.

Leaders of Mr. Trump’s coalition did not provide details of how they propose to allocate ownership of the land or mineral rights – or to ensure they remained under Indian control.

One idea is to limit sales to non-Indian buyers, said Ross Swimmer, a co-chair on Mr. Trump’s advisory coalition and an ex-chief of the Cherokee nation who worked on Indian affairs in the Reagan administration. “It has to be done with an eye toward protecting sovereignty,” he said.

The Trump-appointed coalition’s proposal comes against a backdrop of broader environmental tensions on Indian reservations, including the protests against Dakota Access. The Trump transition team has expressed support for the pipeline, and his administration could revisit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision once it takes office in January.

Tribes and their members could potentially reap vast wealth from more easily tapping resources beneath reservations. The Council of Energy Resource Tribes, a tribal energy consortium, estimated in 2009 that Indian energy resources are worth about $1.5-trillion. In 2008, the Bureau of Indian Affairs testified before Congress that reservations contained about 20 per cent of untapped oil and gas reserves in the U.S.

Deregulation could also benefit private oil drillers including Devon Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum, BP and others that have sought to develop leases on reservations through deals with tribal governments. Those companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Trump’s transition team commissioned the 27-member Native American Affairs Coalition to draw up a list of proposals to guide his Indian policy on issues ranging from energy to health care and education.

The backgrounds of the coalition’s leadership are one sign of its pro-drilling bent. At least three of four chair-level members have links to the oil industry. Mr. Mullin received about 8 per cent of his campaign funding over the years from energy companies, while co-chair Sharon Clahchischilliage – a Republican New Mexico State Representative and Navajo tribe member – received about 15 per cent from energy firms, according to campaign finance disclosures reviewed by Reuters.

Mr. Swimmer is a partner at a Native American-focused investment fund that has invested heavily in oil and gas companies, including Energy Transfer Partners – the owner of the pipeline being protested in North Dakota. ETP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fourth co-chair, Eddie Tullis, a former chairman of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama, is involved in casino gaming, a major industry on reservations.

Ms. Clahchischilliage and Mr. Tullis did not respond to requests for comment.

Several tribes, including the Crow Nation in Montana and the Southern Ute in Colorado, have entered into mining and drilling deals that generate much-needed revenue for tribe members and finance health, education and infrastructure projects on their reservations.

But a raft of federal permits are required to lease, mortgage, mine, or drill – a bureaucratic thicket that critics say contributes to higher poverty on reservations.

As U.S. oil and gas drilling boomed over the past decade, tribes struggled to capitalize. A 2015 report from the Government Accountability Office found that poor management by the Bureau of Indian Affairs hindered energy development and resulted in lost revenue for tribes.

“The time it takes to go from lease to production is three times longer on trust lands than on private land,” said Mark Fox, chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes in Forth Berthold, N.D., which produces about 160,000 barrels of oil per day. “If privatizing has some kind of a meaning that rights are given to private entities over tribal land, then that is worrying,” Mr. Fox acknowledged. “But if it has to do with undoing federal burdens that can occur, there might be some justification.”

A service truck drives past an oil well on the Fort Berthold reservation in North Dakota on Nov. 1, 2014. ANDREW CULLEN/REUTERS

The contingent of Native Americans who fear tribal-land privatization cite precedents of lost sovereignty and culture.

The Dawes Act of 1887 offered Indians private lots in exchange for becoming U.S. citizens – resulting in more than 90 million acres passing out of Indian hands between the 1880s and 1930s, said Kevin Washburn, who served as Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior from 2012 until he resigned in December 2015.

“Privatization of Indian lands during the 1880s is widely viewed as one of the greatest mistakes in federal Indian policy,” said Mr. Washburn, a citizen of Oklahoma’s Chickasaw Nation.

Congress later adopted the so-called “termination” policy in 1953, designed to assimilate Native Americans into U.S. society. Over the next decade, some 2.5 million acres of land were removed from tribal control, and 12,000 Native Americans lost their tribal affiliation.

Mr. Mullin and Mr. Swimmer said the coalition does not want to repeat past mistakes and will work to preserve tribal control of reservations. They said they also will aim to retain federal support to tribes, which amounts to nearly $20-billion a year, according to a Department of Interior report in 2013.

Mr. Mullin said the finalized proposal could result in Congressional legislation as early as next year.

Mr. Washburn said he doubted such a bill could pass, but Gabe Galanda, a Seattle-based lawyer specializing in Indian law, said it could be possible with Republican control of the White House and the U.S. House and Senate.

Legal challenges to such a law could also face less favorable treatment from a U.S. Supreme Court with a conservative majority, he said. Mr. Trump will soon have the chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace Antonin Scalia, a conservative member who died earlier this year.

“With this alignment in the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court,” he said, “we should be concerned about erosion of self determination, if not a return to termination.”

Canada

Could Dakota Access shape Canada’s pipeline debate?

by The Canadian Press in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speak during a meeting on Parliament Hill on Nov. 29, 2016. JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The U.S. Army’s decision on Dakota Access comes as several pipeline projects in Canada are facing regulatory hurdles and stiff opposition in B.C. from environmentalists, First Nations and the mayor of Vancouver.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced federal approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The project proposes to triple the bitumen-carrying capacity of the pipeline from near Edmonton to Burnaby, and increase the number of tankers leaving the Vancouver-area.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

A spokeswoman for Rachel Notley says the Alberta premier will visit British Columbia on Monday. Ms. Notley said last week that she would be heading to B.C. as early as this week to make the case for Trans Mountain. Notley said Wednesday that it was important for her to go to B.C. and tell people who link the pipeline with climate change and greenhouse gas that Alberta’s climate change leadership plan “effectively delinked those issues.”

Ms. Notley’s government is making changes to environmental, electrical and tax rules to reduce Alberta’s greenhouse gas emissions and move toward renewable energy sources. Mr. Trudeau said approval of Trans Mountain would not have been possible without Alberta’s plan.

The prime minister also approved the replacement of an aging Enbridge line from Alberta to Wisconsin.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

But he rejected the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta through northwestern B.C.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

