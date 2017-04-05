Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s focus on revitalizing the country’s coal industry, much of the world remains committed to the transformations laid out at the Paris climate conference in 2016. (CHRISTOPHER ALUKA BERRY/REUTERS)
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s focus on revitalizing the country’s coal industry, much of the world remains committed to the transformations laid out at the Paris climate conference in 2016. (CHRISTOPHER ALUKA BERRY/REUTERS)

Demand for renewable power remains strong despite Trump policies Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The global market for renewable power remains strong, even in the United States where President Donald Trump is looking to revive the fortunes of coal-fired generation, the founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance said Wednesday.

Around the world, two-thirds of investment in electricity generation was renewable power, and only a third in coal- and gas-fired generation last year, Michael Liebreich told the Globe Finance clean-technology conference in Toronto.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Coal power phase-out key to 'clean economy future': Minister (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular