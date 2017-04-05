The global market for renewable power remains strong, even in the United States where President Donald Trump is looking to revive the fortunes of coal-fired generation, the founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance said Wednesday.
Around the world, two-thirds of investment in electricity generation was renewable power, and only a third in coal- and gas-fired generation last year, Michael Liebreich told the Globe Finance clean-technology conference in Toronto.
