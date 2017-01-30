Canadian electricity exporters remain upbeat about their growth prospects in the U.S. market despite President Donald Trump’s pledge to reverse Obama-era climate-change policies and boost the domestic coal and natural-gas industries.

Fortis Inc.-owned ITC Holdings Corp. received regulatory approval this month to construct a 1,000-megawatt transmission line under Lake Erie and is now in talks with prospective customers in Ontario to sell surplus power into the American market. The line will also allow U.S. power generators to export electricity into Ontario.

