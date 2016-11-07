Efforts are resuming today to install a giant tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy.

A spokeswoman for Cape Sharp Tidal says work is underway to transport the 1,000-tonne turbine to a site near Parrsboro, N.S.

The company had planned to install it over the weekend, but had to put it off while preparation work was being done on the turbine’s tail Spokeswoman Sarah Dawson says Cape Sharp Tidal – a joint venture between Emera Inc. and OpenHydro, a DCNS company – plans to deploy one turbine this year.

The partnership says it eventually plans to install a pair of two megawatt, in-stream tidal turbines at the testing site, which it says will be North America’s first tidal array connected to an electrical grid.

The company is one of several that plan to test different turbine technologies in the Bay of Fundy, which has some of the world’s most powerful tides.

Cape Sharp Tidal put deployment plans on hold in June to allow further consultation with fishers and other concerned groups.

