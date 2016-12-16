Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Eldorado Gold's Säo Bento Mine in Brazil. (Handout)
Eldorado Gold's Säo Bento Mine in Brazil. (Handout)

Eldorado Gold taps Goldcorp executive as next CEO Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Eldorado Gold Corp. is hiring one of Goldcorp’s top executives to succeed Paul Wright, who is preparing to retire as president and CEO of the Vancouver-based mining company next year.

Wright’s replacement will be George Burns, who has been chief operating officer of Goldcorp Inc. – another Vancouver-based company and one of the world’s largest gold producers.

In turn, Goldcorp has named one of its senior vice-presidents as its new chief operating officer – a position that’s often considered a company’s second-highest management position after CEO.

Wright joined Eldorado in 1996 and held several management positions prior to becoming its president and CEO in 1999. He is planning to hand off the management roles after Eldorado’s annual meeting in April but remain as a director.

Burns will also become a director on Eldorado’s board.

Goldcorp’s new chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, will be Todd White – the company’s senior vice-president for technical services.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular