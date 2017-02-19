Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Power lines run out of the the Hydro One Claireville Transfer Station in Vaughan, Ontario Monday March 9, 2015. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)
Power lines run out of the the Hydro One Claireville Transfer Station in Vaughan, Ontario Monday March 9, 2015. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)

Emera pursuing clean-energy export strategy to U.S. despite likely Trump changes Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Emera Inc. is proceeding with its strategy to export low-carbon energy to the United States, even as President Donald Trump stands poised to roll back Obama administration climate-change policies.

Despite a change in direction in Washington, there is a strong business case for Canadian clean power exports, and for capital spending at its American utilities to move away from coal-based electricity to natural gas and renewables, Emera chief executive Chris Huskilson said in an interview.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump, NAFTA top of mind at Toronto auto show (The Canadian Press)
 
  • Emera Inc
    $45.27
    -0.14
    (-0.31%)
  • Updated February 17 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular