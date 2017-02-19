Emera Inc. is proceeding with its strategy to export low-carbon energy to the United States, even as President Donald Trump stands poised to roll back Obama administration climate-change policies.

Despite a change in direction in Washington, there is a strong business case for Canadian clean power exports, and for capital spending at its American utilities to move away from coal-based electricity to natural gas and renewables, Emera chief executive Chris Huskilson said in an interview.

Report Typo/Error